Home Technology Tech news 3D sensor does tomography on finger to improve accuracy of biometric reader
TechnologyTech news

3D sensor does tomography on finger to improve accuracy of biometric reader

By kenyan

Scientists from universities and laboratories in the United States have published a paper describing a new type of biometric sensor that promises greater reading accuracy. The system uses light and sound waves to record characteristics of the user’s veins, which makes fraud difficult.

The work was published on the website of the association The Optical Society and is presented as a more advanced biometric solution to replace the use of passwords in cell phones, for example. The sensor makes a three-dimensional map of the veins on the finger, which, according to the researchers, show different patterns between people, even univithelinous twins.

A similar idea was registered in 2017 by Apple, and has already been used in devices like the LG G8, but the feature has not emplacado. The researchers say that the technique described differs from the previous ones in that it is not based on two-dimensional images, preventing one person from impersonating another.

Researchers claim that new technique works 99% of the time (Image: Lukenn Sabellano / Unsplash)

The system works like a photoacoustic tomograph, which combines light and sound to identify the user’s characteristics. The sensor first emits a laser to illuminate the inside of the body and then uses ultrasound detection to build a 3D image of the veins.

The researchers suggest that the system be adopted in places where security is the main concern, citing banks and military bases as an example. The technique still needs to be developed to reduce the size of the components used before thinking about using them in cell phones, but scientists remain optimistic, despite not releasing estimates for the feature to reach the market.

Source: ScienceDailyDOI: 10.1364 / AO.400550

Related news

Tech news

Netflix adaptation of Sandman would have found its protagonist

kenyan -
In the same week that his recordings began for October, the adaptation of Sandman as a Netflix series he would have chosen the...
Read more
Tech news

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro | Comparison of cameras

kenyan -
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro arrived on the TudoCelular test benches and of course they could not do without a camera...
Read more
Tech news

Foxconn may be working on its own AR glasses with micro-LED screens

kenyan -
Foxconn is famous for being responsible for the production of Apple and Xiaomi devices. However, the most recent rumors indicate that the company...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more

Monster Hunter | Synopsis of the adaptation reveals changes regarding...

Tech news kenyan -
The adaptation of Monster Hunter arrived with beautiful posters and the promise of a very exciting film. However, the new synopsis, bigger...
Read more

Amazon’s new security drone flies alone to protect your home

Tech news kenyan -
Ring, a technology company in residential security technology subsidiary of Amazon, has just presented a very interesting product: Always Home Cam, an intelligent...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke