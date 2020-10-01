3D sensor does tomography on finger to improve accuracy of biometric reader

Scientists from universities and laboratories in the United States have published a paper describing a new type of biometric sensor that promises greater reading accuracy. The system uses light and sound waves to record characteristics of the user’s veins, which makes fraud difficult.

The work was published on the website of the association The Optical Society and is presented as a more advanced biometric solution to replace the use of passwords in cell phones, for example. The sensor makes a three-dimensional map of the veins on the finger, which, according to the researchers, show different patterns between people, even univithelinous twins.

A similar idea was registered in 2017 by Apple, and has already been used in devices like the LG G8, but the feature has not emplacado. The researchers say that the technique described differs from the previous ones in that it is not based on two-dimensional images, preventing one person from impersonating another.

Researchers claim that new technique works 99% of the time (Image: Lukenn Sabellano / Unsplash)

The system works like a photoacoustic tomograph, which combines light and sound to identify the user’s characteristics. The sensor first emits a laser to illuminate the inside of the body and then uses ultrasound detection to build a 3D image of the veins.

The researchers suggest that the system be adopted in places where security is the main concern, citing banks and military bases as an example. The technique still needs to be developed to reduce the size of the components used before thinking about using them in cell phones, but scientists remain optimistic, despite not releasing estimates for the feature to reach the market.

Source: ScienceDaily – DOI: 10.1364 / AO.400550