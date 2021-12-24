4 artificial intelligence monitoring trends for 2022

The monitoring area — to prevent truck accidents, car theft, ensure more agility and protection for employees in an industry, and others — should benefit from advances in artificial intelligence in 2022.

Some trends should mark the segment over the next year. See, below, four of them.

Preventing car theft and theft

With artificial intelligence and statistical mathematical models, it is now possible to determine in which neighborhoods and times there is a greater probability of robbery and theft. “This type of solution helps associations, insurance companies and companies to reduce the incidence of claims”, points out Braulio Carvalho, CEO of Maxtrack, a company that provides technological solutions for tracking and Internet of Things (IoT). “Robots evaluate, discard and refine data, and, in case of anomalies, an alert is sent to the company that hires the solution.”

Employee Safety in the Industry

By pointing out, in real time, the geolocation of employees and third parties, the system helps ensure their safety. The tool monitors employees in external and underground environments, as well as issuing alerts in case of emergency and movement in inappropriate and restricted locations. “A radio frequency transmitter integrated into an individual card can be used, for example, by professionals who work in underground mines to reinforce protection”, explains Carvalho.

Driver attention and tiredness monitoring

An on-board computer with computer vision cameras can detect and classify movements to determine the level of attention and fatigue of truck drivers and commercial fleet drivers. Based on this information, the carrier can, based on a risk scale, send alarms, interrupt the route or refer the driver for medical assistance. “This solution is customized in the analysis of artificial intelligence and follows a criticality matrix defined by the customer. Situations involving yawning, drowsiness, misuse of cell phones and lack of seat belts are common,” he says.

Product inbound logistics

Synchronism in the primary logistics of the supply chain can be controlled with the internet of things and artificial intelligence: by monitoring the entry of raw materials and the exit of products from a factory, it is possible to avoid material shortages or overlapping. Some devices already make predictions of shortages or leftovers of raw material in a determined period to reduce unnecessary expenses with stock or to avoid overproduction. “By applying the solution, the company reduces inventory volatility while reducing supply chain forecast errors.”