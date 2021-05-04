5 best apps to organize your wedding

Marriage is one of the most important celebrations in a couple’s life. However, before the big day arrives, it is necessary to go through several stages of the organization: gift list, websites, guest list, budgets, among other options that can cause headaches to those involved. However, there are several applications that bring all of these tasks together in one place, making all processes easier.

The Google Play Store and the App Store offer several applications aimed at organizing the wedding. Tools are found to manage the list of gifts, organization of guests, budget control, checklist of tasks and even the creation of the website. In addition, some function as social networks, allowing users to find inspiration in other community participants. See a list of options!

1. I want to get married (Android | iOS)

Quero de Casamento is an application developed by Magazine Luiza to organize the list of gifts and details such as invitations and the website to group all the information. The app offers suggestions according to the couple and the gifts acquired become credits on a card, which can be used for different functionalities.

The Casamentos.com.br application is one of the most complete for this segment. In it, couples are able to find a list of suppliers, organize the availability of guests and list the gifts they want. The main tasks are separated in the interface and, to assist in the organization, everything is separated into checklists for before, during and after the ceremony.

The platform also offers spaces to interact with the registered participant community and includes a content area with ideas and inspirations for future ceremonies. In addition, changes made to the profile are synchronized and can be accessed outside the application.

ICasei also offers several tools for the organization of all stages of the wedding, with emphasis on the customization of a website for the couple. The platform provides a timeline for the bride and groom, working in a similar way to a social network feed, in which they can post updates and receive gifts from the guests.

Wedy is a wedding planner full of customizable options. The couple is able to receive items from the gift list in cash, create a website, guest list, among other options. In the app, there is a highlight for a budget tool, listing all the necessary values ​​to perform the wedding and facilitating the financial organization, choosing the best month to get married.

The operation of The Big Day begins with the wedding date. From the moment the day is inserted in the app, a countdown begins, accompanied by all the tasks necessary to compose the big moment. The application provides checklists and planning tools, but has limitations with the paid version.

What’s your favorite planning app? Comment!