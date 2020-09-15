5 best online drawing games and apps

Looking for games to test your drawing skills? Whether you know how to draw or not, drawing games are popular for being a great dynamic to do with friends or alone. Check out in our article the best games to draw online.

1. Quick Drawn

Quick Drawn (Web) is a design and AI experiment platform The challenge is as if it were a game of image and action, but with artificial intelligence. You must help the machine to correct the word that was given to you in 20s, the computer will make guesses and try to correct what is being drawn from your lines.

Be quick on the trigger in Quick Drawn – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Quick Drawn is available in its version Web for all browsers.

2. Gartic

The Gartic (Android | iOS | Web) is a group drawing and guessing game. You can gather your friends in a room and then all players will have their turn to draw. The player who draws must help other players to guess which theme is being drawn.

Quickly guess drawings in Gartic – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can also download the platform app that is available for devices (Android | iOS).

3. Drawn It!

Drawn it (Android | iOS) is a drawing game where players compete against each other, to draw as many suggestions as possible within a short period. As in Quick Drawn, the application has an artificial intelligence that will try to guess what you are drawing from your features.

Be accurate with your drawings – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can download the Drawn It! which is available for devices (Android | iOS).

4. Drawful 2

With Drawful 2 (Steam | Epic Games | Microsoft Store) you can gather your friends for a guessing game, one of the players will be secretly drawing while the others will guess what the drawing looks like, after time runs out, players can vote for the best guess and then the player with more focused guess gets points for that round.

Guess drawings with Drawful 2 – (Image: Reproduction / Drawful 2)

You can download Drawful 2 in its version for Desktop through platforms like (Steam | Epic Games | Microsoft Store).

5. Aggie.io

Aggie.io (Web) is the perfect site to design together with your friends remotely and free of charge. With the platform it is possible to invite friends to create projects and then draw and edit simultaneously. In addition, the platform has advanced editing features such as layer separation.

Draw with your friends – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can access the Aggie.io platform through its version Web.