Home Technology Tech news 5 best online drawing games and apps
TechnologyTech news

5 best online drawing games and apps

By kenyan

Looking for games to test your drawing skills? Whether you know how to draw or not, drawing games are popular for being a great dynamic to do with friends or alone. Check out in our article the best games to draw online.

1. Quick Drawn

Quick Drawn (Web) is a design and AI experiment platform The challenge is as if it were a game of image and action, but with artificial intelligence. You must help the machine to correct the word that was given to you in 20s, the computer will make guesses and try to correct what is being drawn from your lines.

Be quick on the trigger in Quick Drawn – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Quick Drawn is available in its version Web for all browsers.

2. Gartic

The Gartic (Android | iOS | Web) is a group drawing and guessing game. You can gather your friends in a room and then all players will have their turn to draw. The player who draws must help other players to guess which theme is being drawn.

Quickly guess drawings in Gartic – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can also download the platform app that is available for devices (Android | iOS).

3. Drawn It!

Drawn it (Android | iOS) is a drawing game where players compete against each other, to draw as many suggestions as possible within a short period. As in Quick Drawn, the application has an artificial intelligence that will try to guess what you are drawing from your features.

Be accurate with your drawings – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can download the Drawn It! which is available for devices (Android | iOS).

4. Drawful 2

With Drawful 2 (Steam | Epic Games | Microsoft Store) you can gather your friends for a guessing game, one of the players will be secretly drawing while the others will guess what the drawing looks like, after time runs out, players can vote for the best guess and then the player with more focused guess gets points for that round.

Guess drawings with Drawful 2 – (Image: Reproduction / Drawful 2)

You can download Drawful 2 in its version for Desktop through platforms like (Steam | Epic Games | Microsoft Store).

5. Aggie.io

Aggie.io (Web) is the perfect site to design together with your friends remotely and free of charge. With the platform it is possible to invite friends to create projects and then draw and edit simultaneously. In addition, the platform has advanced editing features such as layer separation.

Draw with your friends – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

You can access the Aggie.io platform through its version Web.

Related news

Tech news

Ad networks publish letter asking for “dialogue” on iOS 14 restrictions

kenyan -
Several organizations and online advertising networks have come together to write a joint letter and ask for more “dialogue” with Apple before it...
Read more
Tech news

Cobra Kai cast analyzes epic final fight of season 2; watch

kenyan -
Snake Kai surprised audiences with the quality of their script in their first two seasons on YouTube Premium. But only now, which...
Read more
Tech news

AMD Radeon RX 6000: new GPU visuals released on Twitter and Fortnite

kenyan -
After confirming its upcoming events for October, AMD has just unexpectedly released the design of its new Radeon RX 6000 cards on its official...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,774FansLike
3,533FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

Huawei to reduce production and shrink by 2021 after U.S. sanctions

Tech news kenyan -
Despite constant United States sanctions, Huawei remains alive in the smartphone market and recently surpassed Samsung on the global stage. As impressive as...
Read more

Crashcode: messages with malware on WhatsApp can crash the phone; ...

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that hackers use WhatsApp to send malware disguised as common messages to users of the service. In 2018, for example,...
Read more

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 should only happen in 2022, says WHO

Tech news kenyan -
In the COVID-19 pandemic, the world - which includes governments, public authorities and researchers - looks forward to an effective and safe vaccine...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke