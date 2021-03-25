5 iPhone tricks you need to know

The iPhone is full of tricks and there is always news to learn. Some we know from iOS system updates, others have been around for many years and few apple users know and use them.

In this article, discover 5 interesting and little-known tricks and use them on your iPhone:

1. Safari Reader View Mode

Did you know that it is possible to change the background color of an article, news and text content in general by Safari? So how about the text font and the font size? To make it easier to read, activate the Reader View Mode.

Enter a website through Safari that contains text content – news articles, news in general -, click on the “aA” symbol at the top left of the screen, right next to the URL, and then click “Show Reader View”.

With this function, it is possible to increase or decrease the font of the text, change its font among 9 options provided by Safari or change the site background to white, sepia, dark gray or black.

2. Activate the Timer for while listening to music

For those who usually listen to music to sleep, activating a Timer to turn off the sound is a good option. While some music is playing, enter the application Clock> Timer> set your Timer time, click on “When Finished” and scroll down to the end, until you find “Stop Play”.

When your configured Timer is finished, it will automatically stop the music that is playing, regardless of which application it is coming from.

3. Hide media from the camera roll

If you have media – be it photos, videos or screenshots – that you don’t want to be easily accessible on your camera roll, but you don’t want to delete, hiding items is a good idea.

Select which media you want to hide, click the icon in the lower left corner to open the options window and click “Hide” – you will notice that the media has disappeared from your camera roll. On the main application screen “Photos”, go down and find “Hidden Items” – there will be your hidden media.

4. Use download prioritization

When downloading or updating several applications at once, there are times when we are in a hurry or urgency to enter any of them, such as WhatsApp – which pauses the sending and receiving of messages during their update, as well as other apps from Communication.

A feature that few know is that it is possible to prioritize the download of any of the applications. When simultaneous downloads are happening, press your finger for a few seconds on the icon of the app of your choice until an options window opens and click on “Prioritize Download”.

5. Activate the one-way keyboard

For those who usually type even when one hand is busy, there is a little-used feature that is the one-handed keyboard. Go to General> Keyboard> One-Hand Keyboard> and select whether you want to activate the left or right side – and ready, open the keyboard to test it.

To return to normal size, there is a white arrow on the side opposite the keyboard – click on it to make the keyboard open completely. To easily reopen the one-handed keyboard, press and hold the round circle icon for a few seconds to see the keyboard options on both sides.