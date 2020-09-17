5 reasons to marathon The Kominsky Method

Next Sunday, September 20, the 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards will take place, the most important award on television, and one of the nominated series deserves special attention. We are talking about The Kominsky Method, original Netflix production that debuted in 2018 with Michael Douglas in the lead alongside Alan Arkin, who are an elderly couple who have a lot of story to tell.

The Kominsky Method focuses on the character Sandy Kominsky, actor and acting teacher, and his agent Norman Newlander. In addition to the professional relationship, they are great friends and share the most important moments of life with each other, no matter how reserved the affections are and there are also disagreements.

The plot can be considered a Grace and Frankie male, because it brings two elderly people who transform the difficulties of aging into a comedy, while telling inspiring stories. And to convince you that The Kominsky Method deserves the marathon, the Canaltech has prepared a list of 5 reasons for you to start watching both seasons right now.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

1. Acting class

Sandy Kominsky is an actor who had his golden days in Hollywood, but who now in middle age has devoted much of his life to teaching acting in his own school, which has the same name as the series, while trying to get some roles that fit with that stage of life.

But classes are not just a mere detail, as some teachings are shown in the series, with students being recurrent characters in this scenario. When that happens, we don’t see Sandy Kominsky teaching there, but Michael Douglas, about to turn 76, showing how he has a successful career and how he achieved it with his talent.

We witnessed not only great performances in these classes, with students choosing monologues and famous scenes from films to interpret, but also the teacher’s pitacos, tips and sharing experiences. Even those young actors who are playing students seem to be learning something in those scenes.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

2. Ramblings of old age

Getting old is not easy, not even for the rich and famous. This subject is constantly discussed in The Kominsky Method, whether bringing health problems that arise over time and serious illnesses that deserve extra attention, or even talking about family relationships, past mistakes and successes and their consequences for the future.

Because it is a comedy series, it is clear that the theme is treated with a lot of humor, especially when leaving Sandy conversations with Norman, who have different personalities that provoke some disagreements, transforming the subjects into dialogues that amuse and also bring reflection.

Along with age, there are also losses, whether in career or personal life with the death of loved ones. The characters constantly talk about having a few years of existence ahead of them, showing a conformity with the losses that life begins to present more and more. Even so, they allow themselves to suffer and find ways to cope with grief, take care of their health and transform the last years of life into something pleasant.

The plot also talks about love relationships in old age, sexual problems, prostate exams, retirement, among several other topics that start to be discussed by men only when the age is approaching.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

3. Created by Chuck Lorre

The Kominsky Method was created by Chuck Lorre, creator, executive producer and series screenwriter who has received several awards for his works. In its curriculum are plots of success as Roseanne, from the 1990s, Two and a Half Menfrom the 2000s, Mike & Molly, Mom, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, among several other old and current productions.

Even with so many nominations and victories in the curriculum, the producer is very proud of the nomination of The Kominsky Method this year’s Emmy. “It is an incredible moment of gratitude in these dark days. I was delighted, I was really happy, it is wonderful to be recognized for work. It has been a labor of love, it is very personal and it means a lot to me,” Lorre told the Deadline website.

Chuck Lorre also says that writing the series was something completely new for him, who is used to producing sitcons with audiences, and that he learned from it. He says he now feels more secure in creating moments that are not necessarily a joke, and that even though there is no audience watching the recordings he feels as if they are there.

Image: Disclosure / Netflix

4. Great cast

The cast of The Kominsky Method has great actors, whether they are recurring characters or special appearances. The career of Michael Douglas, son of actor Kirk Douglas, who left us this year, is full of successes. The actor participated in classics like Wild instinct, Fatal Attraction, A Day of Fury, among many others, having been consecrated in Hollywood for a long time.

His series colleague, Alan Arkin, has the films Edward Scissor Hands, Little Miss Sunshine, Argo, among many others. The plot also features appearances by Danny DeVito, Jay Leno, Bob Odenkirk, Haley Joel Osment, Jane Seymour, Allison Janney, Emily Osment, Susan Sullivan, among many others that you may have seen in other Hollywood films and series.

5. Short and practical

Lastly, The Kominsky Method is a series that has only two seasons of 8 episodes each, each less than half an hour long. The plot is fun, brings reflections and can be marathon in a short time, even before the Emmy.

Check out the trailer: