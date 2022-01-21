5 reasons to watch The White Lotus on HBO Max

In 2021, one of the series that most caught the attention of HBO Max subscribers was The White Lotus. The plot, which has an unusual plot, amused and surprised many viewers who are now looking forward to the second season, which is already more than confirmed.

The sequence of The White Lotus There is no official release date yet, but HBO has already revealed some news. The protagonist, for example, will be Aubrey Plaza, known for Parks and Recreation. Actor Michael Imperioli, from Soprano family, is also in the cast of the new episodes.

If you haven't checked out the HBO Max series yet, check out the list of reasons to watch it.

5. Premise

The official synopsis The White Lotus doesn’t deliver even half of what the series is: “follows the experiences of various guests and staff during their week-long stay at a tropical resort.” But just watch the first episode to understand that the story is much more complex and interesting than it seems.

All with a scene that takes place right after the events of the entire series, leaving two questions in the air: who died and who killed. So we go back to the moment where it all started and it’s time to pay attention to the smallest details to create our own investigation while being entertained by very peculiar characters.

4. Cast

What would a good series be if part of its merit wasn’t the cast, right? In The White Lotus the actors cast in the production make all the difference when it comes to telling the story and seem to have been the perfect choice for their characters. Among them are Jennifer Coolidge, who is already a veteran of humor; Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy, Connie Britton and Murray Bartlett, among many others.

3. Multiple genres in one

The White Lotus can mix different genres in one place. The plot has mystery, investigation, drama and comedy, which is portrayed quite acidly. This mixture of styles can be strange in the first few episodes, but once you understand the approach of the series, it becomes even more amazing and fun.

2. Funnily uncomfortable

The series also brings those famous “embarrassing others” moments to the HBO Max subscriber’s screen, with scenes that make us cover our faces in discomfort. This does not mean, of course, that these are situations that harm the series, but rather moments that show that a good script can transform the ordinary into something brilliant.

1. Debauchery and irony

As we said, the entire series mixes touches of acid and even dark humor. So, what’s not lacking is a lot of irony and debauchery. The White Lotus does this in different ways, but a large part of this characteristic is seen in the characters Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady), who represent the futile and cruel teenager pattern already known from film and TV, but always appear reading. his renowned books.

While the second season of The White Lotus does not premiere on HBO Max, you can now watch the first season on the streaming platform.