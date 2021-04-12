5 recipe apps for you to learn to cook in quarantine

Hi people! Cooking at home is very good, right? It ends up being a delicious and healthy activity to do. Ah! And it gets even better when we are preparing new recipes. 💙

Did you know that nowadays there are several apps that can help you in the kitchen? They are some tools that were made to help you find recipes, ingredients, details on how to prepare and much more. So, cooking can be very practical, right?

So, if you are looking for inspiration to cook and try new recipes during this period of social isolation, I have some tips that can help you. Just take a look! 😉

5 recipe apps for you to learn in quarantine

Guys, today I gathered some apps that are available for Android and iOS (iPhone) smartphones, ok? So, everyone can enjoy.

1. Teaspoon

Come on! Starting with the “teaspoon”, it is a great option for those who love to cook and like to plan everything they will prepare throughout the week. In it you can find recipes shared by users such as: vegan dishes, quick recipes, desserts, lunches for the whole family and much more.

It is a very complete tool. You can organize a shopping list with the ingredients you will need, share your own recipes and even separate what you want to do on each day of the week. Very practical, right?

You can download the Teaspoon for smartphones Android and iOS (iPhone).

2. Cookpad

Guys, the Cookpad is perfect for anyone looking for inspirations to cook new recipes. Its main idea is to be a social network where people can share recipes. So, you can find a lot of delicious things there.

You can share tips, create your own recipes, chat with others and more. It also has great research, you can search for an ingredient and find everything that can be done with it.

You can download the Cookpad for mobiles Android and iOS (iPhone).

3. Everything Yummy

If you like to cook or are starting to learn, you may have heard of the famous recipe site “Tudo Gostoso”. He is one of the main internet references in the culinary field.

With several types of recipes for all tastes, you can enjoy the Tudo Gostoso app as a cookbook on your phone while cooking.

You can download Tudo Gostoso for smartphones Android and iOS (iPhone).

4. iCook

Now if you are looking to create a more organized meal routine, or if you are one of those people who always forget what you needed to buy in the market, iCook is the ideal app for you!

With a practical and pleasant design, the app helps you choose the meals that will be prepared throughout the week, in addition to separating it into a market list with all the necessary ingredients. Ah! And it has a partnership with the Pão de Açúcar market, so you can ask for the delivery service at the Pão de Açúcar closest to you.

You can download iCook for smartphones Android.

5. That Recipe

Are you starting to venture into the world of cooking and want to learn new recipes with well-done tutorials? If so, come with me to check out that recipe app.

In this app, you can find several delicious foods to make with very detailed explanations and even YouTube videos that show in practice how to prepare the recipe. Pretty cool, right?

You can download That Recipe for smartphones Android.

Ready! These were some recipe app tips for you to learn during quarantine. Did you like the article? Share these tips with your friends. 🥰