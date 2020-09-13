5 things you shouldn’t do on your Android

Android is one of the most popular operating systems for mobile devices. The Google system has numerous functions that allow its users to have greater freedom to use their devices.

Your cell phone can be one of the most precious assets you own and can even keep your secrets. Even so, many users do not properly care for and protect their devices, which can cause damage not only physical, but to the data it stores.

Below you can see a list of 5 things you should avoid doing on your Android phone!

Things you should avoid doing on Android

1. Extended charges

Charging your cell phone overnight or for a long period of time can be a common practice, but it is not recommended for a number of reasons. Nowadays, it is a myth to say that your cell phone battery is “addictive” or “overcharged”.

In the long run, prolonged charging can cause system malfunctions, in addition to increasing the amount of heat dissipated by energy that is not being used. High heat can cause performance to drop as the processor slows down at high temperatures.

Avoid leaving your cell phone charging for long periods of time (Photo: Matheus Bigogno / Canaltech)

The recommended thing is to put your cell phone to charge whenever the first message indicating low battery arrives, usually at 20% or 15%, depending on the model. Charge it up to over 80% and avoid as much as possible leaving it charging for long periods after reaching 100%.

2. Not having a lock password

The longer we use our phones, the more information we store on it. They can be passwords, bank apps, important images and more. Therefore, it is extremely important to lock access to your cell phone with a password, either by default or numeric.

3. Store all data in the cloud

Cloud storage is an excellent option for those who need to access the same file on different devices. However, it is important to avoid storing all your phone files in the cloud.

If your account is hacked and there is a password or important document there, they can be accessed by malicious people. It is very important to guarantee the security of your data, protecting it with strong and unique passwords. So keep copies of important files in your phone’s physical memory or on flash drives and memory cards.

4. Download apps from untrusted sources

Most of our everyday apps are found on the Google Play Store, the official Android store. However, if you need to download an APK file from any website, make sure that website is reliable. Don’t fall into the trap of installing programs that are paid and offered for free.

APK files can contain some type of malware and can also have access to information on your phone via permissions that you can give it. In addition to Google Play, there are other trusted stores, such as the Galaxy Store for example, for Samsung phones.

There are other trusted stores in addition to the Google Play Store, such as the Galaxy Store (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

5. Forgetting to update the system

Whenever a system update notification appears on your phone, avoid ignoring it. Android needs to be constantly updated in order to fix system and security flaws.

Always keep your Android phone with the most current version of the system (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

The same goes for the apps you use. Companies constantly find security flaws in their systems and always release updates to correct this type of problem.

Keeping your Android and apps up to date is a major guarantee for the security of your device and your data.

Now that you understand the actions you should avoid taking on your Android a little better, you can take better care of your device and the data stored on it.