5 Ways Autonomous Cars Will Improve Our Lives

Autonomous cars — just like electric cars — are a one-way street when we think about urban mobility and the automotive market. The technology involved in these products affects not only our daily lives, but also that of entire cities, since, for them to work, the entire road and connected ecosystem needs to be completely calibrated and interconnected.

Companies like Ford, Volvo, Volkswagen, Huawei, Chevrolet and many others are already testing autonomous cars, while others like Xiaomi and, who knows, Apple, announce that, somehow, they will also participate in this market.

However, if we take into account everything that needs to happen for us to see these cars in circulation, it gives us time to think: what will they actually change and even improve in our lives?

5. Deliveries

Companies are currently evaluating their autonomous cars in delimited locations to, in the near future, take these cars to the real world. In addition, most of the tests are carried out for cargo transport — in addition to people, of course.

If we think of a timeline that shows us when we will see autonomous vehicles on the streets, certainly the cargo transport service will be the first and most palpable, as it is obviously safer, as it does not (yet) carry people.

By using, for example, special cargo cars, we will have fewer couriers, small trucks and even people on the streets, which, in practice, can improve traffic in cities, with fewer accidents and more efficiency.

4. Security

All cars considered autonomous will be equipped with sensors that prevent collisions and other accidents on the roads. Even though there are still vehicles operated by people, the entire ecosystem of cities must evolve to the point where we know the best way to behave in traffic to avoid crashes.

Today, the most advanced sensor in the world for autonomous cars is LiDAR, which uses light signals to locate objects, vehicles, people and irregularities at great distances, controlling the car so that it avoids any collision on the road. Some versions of this equipment even manage to work at high speeds.

Companies like Ford, however, are working on equal competitors, such as BlueCruise, which will connect to the cities’ GPS and traffic lights to delimit the best action for their cars.

In addition to external security, cars will undoubtedly have internal devices to avoid further inconvenience, as people will have their hands free and unconcerned with the operation of the cars. In addition to the always efficient airbags, we will have more efficient seat belts, alerts to possible irregularities in the steering systems and support for remote driving.

With all these gadgets, safety must be the key point inside autonomous cars.

3. Connectivity and entertainment

Today, automobiles have become extensions of our bodies and autonomous vehicles will be no different. With the industry’s natural path, it is certain that these models will be the cars with the highest connectivity capability in the industry, using and abusing 5G, which will soon be the new standard.

Native Internet, connection to authorities and infrastructure partnerships will be key. However, depending on the trip, a good entertainment system will be practically mandatory, especially if it is able to support the many cloud gaming services currently available. Have you thought about playing FIFA, God of War or Halo in your car without worrying about the direction?

2. Inclusion

Directly linked to security, this point is fundamental. There are now many people who do not know how to drive or are not interested in driving or owning a car. The reasons are many, but almost always, this aversion to the automobile has to do with fear or lack of resources.

An autonomous car, exuding technology and safety, must have an effect similar to that of an airplane, today considered the safest motorized means of transport. Furthermore, citizens who do not even have a driver’s license could be supported with these automated and intelligent machines.

Of course, having one of these won’t be for everyone and we don’t even know if, one day, it will be possible to keep one in the garage, since the operation must be, for a long time, restricted to companies. But, with the popularization of delivery and transport services, prices will be more competitive and everyone will be able to enjoy, as already happens with Uber and similar.

1. More efficient traffic

In general, with a more autonomous functioning of the traffic, things tend to become more efficient. And, with more efficiency, we will have fewer accidents, less fuel consumption and more time for other activities in our daily lives.

Autonomous cars are designed within an ecosystem that works connected and with maximum interaction, not just as mere transport machines.

While the horizon is promising, it seems far away, precisely because of the adjustments that will need to be made in terms of infrastructure, connection and even education.