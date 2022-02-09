7Stars Ventures enrolls entrepreneurs for recruitment program

7Stars Ventures, a holding company that invests in technology startups, has opened registration for the second edition of the Rockets. The initiative, which has more than 100 vacancies, recruits professionals with “entrepreneurial spirit” (in the company’s words) who want to join this ecosystem.

Those chosen must work both at the holding’s headquarters, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), and at the more than 17 startups involved in the project. The program covers the areas of finance and technology and marketing, and registration is open until March 6 on the Rockets Program website.

The process will be divided into five stages: behavioral profile and cultural fit analysis, logical reasoning and English test, personal presentation video, group dynamics and interview with CEOs.

7Stars is part of startups such as Take and Go, which launched a vending machine of beer with image recognition; and Dryve, creator of an app that offers automotive agents to help customers sell and buy cars. In 2021, the Rockets had over 1,100 submissions. For this year, the expectation is to have 5,000 subscribers.

“Participants will have access to experiences, strategies and market practices with world-class quality, and their careers can be boosted, as they will be able to work in different areas of the more than 17 startups that we have in our portfolio”, says Daniel Abbud, founding partner and CEO of 7Stars Ventures.