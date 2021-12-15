84 year old woman loses US$ 800 thousand in cryptocurrency scam

As the cryptocurrency market grows, more scammers see scam opportunities in the sector. A recent situation that proves this occurred with Alex Anlyan, an 84-year-old woman, who told the American TV network CBS that she was the victim of a scam that cost her US$ 800 thousand.

The case took place in West Palm Beach, Florida. As reported by the CBS report, Anlyan began investing in cryptocurrencies thinking about his family, leaving the assets in the exchange CoinBase, where it carried out its operations.

One day, the elderly woman received a call from an unknown number registered in Washington DC, claiming that her brokerage account was zero. The victim believes that the coup occurred in this communication, when she revealed information about her access to exchange.

After the call, Anlyan logged into her account, and saw that the criminals had carried out several small withdrawals before leaving it zero. In total, there were thousands of withdrawals of US$ 98.50.

The elderly woman, in the interview, says she has little hope of recovering the money, even though she warned the FBI, since even though it was a crime, the operations were legitimate, and there is no way to cancel cryptocurrency withdrawals.

Leaving cryptos at brokerages is dangerous

Anlyan had enabled two-factor authentication on his account, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the attack, as criminals can get access data not only from exchanges cryptocurrencies, but of various services, through social engineering, such as the phone call received by the elderly woman, or by phishing.

In addition, more specifically in the cryptocurrency market, leaving assets idle in accounts exchange I don’t recommend it, as if the responsible brokerage house is invaded, as happened recently with AscendEX, all the assets in it will be at risk, while digital portfolios are unlinked.

the fact that the exchange being a service also makes social engineering attempts more credible, as there is, in the popular imagination, the possibility of companies calling users of their services. With digital wallets, as they are something personal, any communication raises suspicion.