99 draws R $ 1 million in prizes and car cameras for drivers

To participate in the promotion, partner drivers must be active on the platform and run more than 60 races per week

THE 99 announced a new initiative that will draw R $ 1 million in prizes for partner drivers by the end of 2020. The action, called “Awarded Direction”, will also install more than 5,000 security cameras in drivers’ cars and distribute discount coupons for smartphone purchases.

99 App (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

How the award works

According to 99, there will be 4 weekly draws, between 11/16 and 12/20. The action will distribute twenty prizes in the amount of R $ 40 thousand, in addition to a final prize of R $ 200 thousand. The “Awarded Direction” campaign will also provide exemption in the installation of more than 5,000 security cameras in the car of partner drivers.

The offer is only valid at TIM’s online store until December 20 or while stocks last.

Free security camera installations

The first 5,823 drivers who complete 60 weekly races for 99 will also be able to win free installation of a security camera in the car – something that normally costs R $ 69.90, according to the company. The promotion does not exempt the driver from the weekly fee of R $ 9.90 for maintenance.

