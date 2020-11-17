Home Technology Tech news 99 draws R $ 1 million in prizes and car cameras for...
TechnologyTech news

99 draws R $ 1 million in prizes and car cameras for drivers

By kenyan

To participate in the promotion, partner drivers must be active on the platform and run more than 60 races per week

THE 99 announced a new initiative that will draw R $ 1 million in prizes for partner drivers by the end of 2020. The action, called “Awarded Direction”, will also install more than 5,000 security cameras in drivers’ cars and distribute discount coupons for smartphone purchases.

99 App (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

How the award works

According to 99, there will be 4 weekly draws, between 11/16 and 12/20. The action will distribute twenty prizes in the amount of R $ 40 thousand, in addition to a final prize of R $ 200 thousand. The “Awarded Direction” campaign will also provide exemption in the installation of more than 5,000 security cameras in the car of partner drivers.

The offer is only valid at TIM’s online store until December 20 or while stocks last.

Free security camera installations

The first 5,823 drivers who complete 60 weekly races for 99 will also be able to win free installation of a security camera in the car – something that normally costs R $ 69.90, according to the company. The promotion does not exempt the driver from the weekly fee of R $ 9.90 for maintenance.

With information: 99

Related news

Sefaz goes offline and prevents electronic invoice issuance

Tech news kenyan -
Sefaz issues NF-e (Electronic Invoice) and NFC-e (Electronic Consumer Invoice); system does not work in several states Sefaz, a system used by Finance Departments...
Read more

Instagram launches Guides worldwide curated by posts

Tech news kenyan -
Instagram Guides reaches users all over the world; resource creates curatorships with photos and videos published in the feed, IGTV and stories Instagram announced,...
Read more

Animal Crossing wins saves transfer in Christmas update

Tech news kenyan -
Last update of 2020 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings two events and function to transfer saves between Switches As predicted, the latest 2020 update...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former Harambee Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi, lands new job

Sports Chuoyo Protus -
Former Harambee Stars Coach, Francis Kimanzi, has landed a new job a month after FKF booted him from the National Team hot seat. Francis Kimanzi,...
Read more

Form Four student pens heartwrenching letter to President Kenyatta, seeks assistance

County news Chuoyo Protus -
A Form Four student from St Mary's School, Kithangaini, in Machakos County, has penned a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking help with her...
Read more

Former TPF star David Major rescued from the streets by charitable...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Many Kenyans were shocked after photos of former Tusker Project Fame star David Ogola alias D Major circulated the internet on Monday November 16th. The...
Read more

Ruto says he has no intention of leading the ‘no’ campaigns...

News Tracy Aime -
Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that he has no intention of leading the 'no' campaigns in the BBI referendum. The Deputy President also...
Read more

USA: Georgia official received death threats by recount of votes

World kenyan -
Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has received death threats Image: Reproduction / Facebook ...
Read more

Nurse says Texas hospital let covid patients die

World kenyan -
Nurse Lawanna Rivers reported the existence of a wing called a 'pit' in the hospital, where patients with covid were...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke