A process contrary to what we have on Earth is freezing mountains on Pluto

Launched in January 2006, the New Horizons mission flew over Pluto in 2015 and revealed the complexity of the dwarf planet in a historic mission. Now, new research conducted by an international team of scientists has analyzed the data collected by the mission, and they found that the ice covering the planet’s mountains, in formations very similar to the snow-capped mountains on Earth, is actually formed , by methane.

In this study, scientists analyzed data about Pluto’s atmosphere and surface with numerical simulations of the climate, which revealed that the ice cover of the planet’s mountains is created in a very different process than we have on Earth. “It is particularly interesting to see that two very similar landscapes on Earth and Pluto can be created by very different processes,” says Tanguy Bertrand, postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center, and the study’s lead author. like Neptune’s moon Triton could have a similar process, but there is nowhere else in the Solar System with mountains covered with ice in this way, other than Earth.

Image detail highlights frozen methane on Pluto (Image: Reproduction / NASA / JHUAPL / SwRI and Ames Research Center / Daniel Rutter)

To understand how the same landscape could occur under different conditions, the researchers developed a 3D model of Pluto’s climate, where they simulated the atmosphere and temperature over time. Thus, they found that the dwarf planet’s atmosphere has more gaseous methane at higher and warmer altitudes, so that the gas is saturated, undergoes condensation and is frozen directly at the peak of the mountains without the need for cloud formation. At lower altitudes, methane does not freeze because there is less of the gas, so condensation does not happen.

On our planet, the atmospheric temperature drops according to the altitude, so that the cold of the atmosphere cools the surface temperature. When humid winds approach a mountain on Earth, their water cools and condenses, forming clouds and snow from the top of the mountains. In Pluto, the opposite happens: the planet’s atmosphere heats up with the increase in altitude due to methane, which is more concentrated at high altitudes and absorbs solar radiation. However, the atmosphere is too thin to impact the surface temperature, which remains constant.

This process not only creates snow cover in the mountains of Pluto, but also forms similar characteristics in the craters – the mysterious terrain of the Tartarus Dorsa region, around the equator of the dwarf planet, can also be explained by this cycle. “Pluto is really one of the best natural laboratories we have to explore the physical and dynamic processes involved when components that move regularly between the solid and the gas interact with the planet’s surface,” said Bertrand. “The New Horizons flyby revealed impressive glacial landscapes, which we continue to learn about.”

The article with the results of the study was published in Nature Communications magazine.

Source: NASA

