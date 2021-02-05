A zero-day flaw in Chrome actively exploited by hackers

An update to Chrome 88 fixes a major bug in the browser’s Javascript engine. The software needs to be updated.

Google has just released urgently update 88.0.4324.150 for its Chrome browser. It fixes an important zero-day flaw (CVE-2021-21148) which is actively exploited by hackers. This is in this case an overflow of the heap memory area in the JavaScript V8 engine, without further details. A technical report may be available later, when a majority of users have installed this update.

To obtain this update, simply go to the “Help → About Google Chrome” menu. The browser will automatically download and install it. Last week, Google revealed a hacking campaign targeting security researchers and using the Chrome browser. A few days later, Microsoft experts clarified that this operation used a series of flaws in the browser. But nothing says yet that CVE-2021-21148 is one of them.

Source : Google