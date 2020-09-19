Home Technology Tech news About to be blocked in the USA, TikTok asks Facebook and Instagram...
About to be blocked in the USA, TikTok asks Facebook and Instagram for help

By kenyan

Negotiations are moving and, soon, TikTok’s global operations (with the exception of China) are expected to be sold to Oracle and American investors, including Walmart. As a result, this group must assume up to 70% of the platform’s shareholding, with ByteDance, its current parent, taking the rest. But in the meantime, Donald Trump will comply with the executive order it signed in August and should block the use of TikTok – and WeChat – from next Sunday, September 20.

Keeping an eye on this deadline, Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s interim CEO is asking Facebook and Instagram to “publicly adhere to our challenge and support our litigation”. In other words, she is asking for the union of social networks against the ban on the Chinese platform to starting next Sunday.

This Friday morning, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a statement in which it basically says that people will not be able to download TikTok or WeChat from September 20. TikTok will continue to work in the United States for people who already have the app installed, but future downloads are prohibited, as well as updates.

Pappas’ appeal came in the form of a response to a tweet from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, who said that “banning TikTok in the United States would be very bad for Instagram, Facebook and the internet more broadly.” The executive added that it is time to “put aside our competition and focus on fundamental principles such as freedom of expression and due process”.

Vanessa Pappas, TikTok provisional CEO: request for joining forces (Photo: Personal archive / Twitter)

Pappas’ message comes at a time when there are rumors that Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom is in negotiations to take over as CEO of TikTok, in place of Kevin Mayer, who was just over three months in office.

Threat to national security

Earlier in the year, Donald Trump called for a ban on TikTok alleging data security issues. He accuses ByteDance of using the platform to send data from American citizens to the Chinese government. The US government demanded that ByteDance sell its US operations to an American company by September 15 or TikTok would be banned altogether.

TikTok also filed a lawsuit against the president Trump in August, arguing that his original executive order offers no evidence that the short video social network is in fact a threat to national security for the United States.

In addition, TikTok issued a statement, following the order of the US Department of Commerce, noting that the company has already “committed to unprecedented levels of additional transparency and accountability, far beyond what other applications are willing to do”. The statement adds that TikTok is already planning to work with an American technology provider, who would be “responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok social network in the US, which would include all services and data that serve consumers in the United States”.

Negotiation in progress

Oracle and a number of American investors, including Walmart, are expected to take a majority stake in TikTok’s US operations. Now the deal awaits President Donald’s approval Trump – and those involved still need to hope that the Chinese government does not intervene.

ByteDance, Oracle and the U.S. Treasury Department “provisionally agreed” to the terms of Oracle’s offer on the social network. The deal will give American investors a majority stake in the app. However, it is not yet clear how much Larry Ellison’s company or Walmart will pay for their respective shares.

Analysts note that this is the first time that ByteDance has agreed to give up its majority stake in TikTok, transferring it to American investors. The news of these revised terms comes a day after US officials raised concerns about Oracle’s proposal and put pressure on American investors to obtain a majority stake in TikTok.

Although the terms of the deal have not been made public, the Treasury Department reportedly sent a series of revised terms to Oracle last Wednesday (16). Sources involved in the negotiations indicate that TikTok will be divided into a new entity based in the USA, while representing the global business of the application, which today has more than 800 million users around the world.

Oracle headquarters: the company sews an agreement with the US government to become one of the controllers of TikTok (Photo: Wikimedia / Creative Commons)

Still on Thursday (17), under the new terms of the agreement, American investors would have at least 60% of the shares of TikTok. Oracle should have a 20% stake and American investors from Walmart and ByteDance, such as the Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic funds, will form the majority, which should have another 40% to 50%. ByteDance would have 30% or 40% remaining. Walmart, which has long sought a way to own TikTok, will also have a seat on TikTok’s global board, as well as a security expert. The latter will chair a security committee that will oversee the protection of user data.

Among the terms of the agreement being worked out, is Oracle’s right to inspect the TikTok source code and include several provisions to ensure data security. There is also a requirement that all user data from the United States remain in the United States, hosted by Oracle.

If the terms of the deal are accepted by Donald Trump, ByteDance plans to make an initial public offering of TikTok global. However, it remains unclear what assets it would own, other than those in the United States.

A TikTok IPO would be one of the biggest debuts in the technology industry’s stock market, as the app was recently valued by ByteDance investors at more than $ 50 billion. This would further reduce ByteDance’s stake in the company. The IPO request would be on the United States stock exchange and could happen in about a year.

Source: The Verge

