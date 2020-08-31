Home Technology Tech According to reports, Apple will apply LiDAR sensor to at least two...
TechnologyTech

According to reports, Apple will apply LiDAR sensor to at least two iPhone 12 models

By kenyan

After some rumors point to the use of LiDAR sensors only in iPhone 12 Pro Max, new information appears to add at least one more model to the list of new Apple devices compatible with the technology.

According to DigiTimes, some models in the line iPhone 12 will have the sensor, which implies that it will not only be the most advanced model in the family to have support for scanning by the LiDAR sensor. Although I didn’t specify which Apple smartphones would be compatible, you can expect that at least the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max itself have this hardware.

The use of the LiDAR sensor in the new iPhones may benefit users who use augmented reality applications or who capture data in images of great depth and distance.

It is worth remembering that the iPad Pro, which was launched earlier this year, for example, already has the sensor installed in its set of cameras.

It is important to note that several rumors already point to the launch of the iPhone 12 line with LiDAR sensor. However, so far there is no detailed information on which smartphones in the family will have the sensor.

We remind you that, since June, suppliers of sensors with this technology have already started preparing for the high demand production of scanners for the iPhone 12 line. In addition, some alleged images of the iPhone 12 Pro leaked a few weeks ago that reveals the possible presence of the sensor.

