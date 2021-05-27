Acer presents SpatialLabs, 3D simulation technology that resembles holograms

Science fiction films always show advanced technologies, which allow scientists to test their creations on holograms and see how objects would work in real life. In an event this Thursday (27), Acer took a step forward towards that future with SpatialLabs.

In the presentation, the company gave examples of how the technology can be used by architects, doctors and animators. For those who work with 3D objects, it will be possible to explore all the angles of the creation, see it in real proportion 1: 1, customize the backgrounds and modify them instantly through the SpatialLabs Model Viewer. The novelty is already compatible with popular 3D modeling software, such as Blender, Autodesk Fusion 360, Maya and the Unreal Engine, further facilitating the creation process between the two devices.

See the moment of the concept presentation:

Presented on a ConceptD notebook, the technology combines a stereo camera that tracks eye movement (eye-tracking), a stereoscopic 3D screen and real-time rendering capabilities. The prototype screen consists of a 2D UHD panel with a liquid crystal lenticular lens optically positioned on top, forming a module that can be switched between stereoscopic and 2D 3D views.

The program is open to Unreal Engine developers and those registered and approved will receive a notebook prototype, the first materialization of the new experience, to test for three months. Registration for testing SpatialLabs at ConceptD is open until June 30, 2021 and can be done filling this form.