Adaptation of the Sweet Tooth HQ opens in June on Netflix; watch the trailer

Sweet Tooth (or “Bico Doce”, in Portuguese) narrates the trajectory of a boy who was born hybrid of a deer with a human being, the first of several, in the near future of our changing world. The arrival of this new species came after an apocalyptic event called “Great Crushing”, and it is not known whether the new species is the cause or the result of a new virus. The original plot of the DC Comics comics was adapted for a series on Netflix, which opens in June and now wins the first trailer.

When Sweet Tooth arrived in the comics in 2009, it was a breath of vigor for the adult label Vertigo, which was languishing and gained survival before it was definitively extinguished. The story came from the independent work of Canadian comic artist Jeff Lemire, who, after that work, became one of the great names of the new crop of artists at the turn of the 2000s to 2010. It is a plot that reflects on the impact of humanity on nature and the challenge of living with differences, on a journey that unites adventure, mystery, drama and suspense.

Check out the trailer:

“We wanted to create a series capable of offering escape and adventure, in which nature was recovering the world and the climate was fairytale. Sweet Tooth is a new type of dystopian story, quite exuberant and hopeful. We want people to come to this world where there is beauty, hope and adventure. This is an exciting story: we ride trains, climb mountains, run through forests. It is a series about what constitutes a family, the true meaning of a home and why it is important to maintain faith in humanity, ”says Jim Mickle, executive producer, writer, director and coshowrunner of the attraction.

The Netflix production features executive production by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. and has non-cast Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, among others. Check out the official synopsis:

Ten years ago, “The Great Slough” wreaked havoc in the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids: babies born partly human, partly animals. Without knowing whether hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, Gus (Christian Convery), a sheltered deer boy, unexpectedly befriends a lone traveler named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together, they set out on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of a home. But his story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon learns that the lush and dangerous world beyond the forest is more complex than he imagined. Based on the DC comic series created by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Sweet Tooth is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4th.