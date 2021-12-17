Adding a link to another slide in Google Slides

Google Slides has several interactive elements to use on the platform, including an option to add link to another slide in the same presentation. The feature can be useful when organizing slides that talk about a subject moment, in addition to making the work more visually beautiful, since the full URL address is not visible.

Next, learn how to add a link to another slide in the same project in Google Slides. The tutorial works for the web version of the utility and also in the app (Android | iOS).

On the computer:

open a project in Google Presentations; Click on any element on the slide. Then select “Insert” from the top right menu of the screen and go to “Link”;” Select “Next slide” if you want to link to the next screen, or “Slides in this presentation” to bookmark another page of the project; And ready. The link to another slide will be linked to the previously selected element.

On the cellphone:

Open a project in Google Slides; Tap on any element on the slide. Then tap the “+” button on the top right of the screen and go to “Create link”; Tap “Slides” and select a page from the presentation to add to the hyperlink; Tap the checked sign in the upper right corner of the screen to complete the action.

You can link other slides in the same presentation to any element present on a slide. The only requirement is this: don’t forget to mark or click what you want to link, and then repeat the tutorial.

Another important detail is that Google Slides does not allow you to use multiple objects for the same link, as it is possible to link only one item at a time.