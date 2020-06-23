Home Technology news Affordable security: Xiaomi launches XVV Smart Panoramic Camera with night vision and...
Affordable security: Xiaomi launches XVV Smart Panoramic Camera with night vision and low price

Xiaomi today announced its new security camera XVV Smart Panoramic Camera, whose main highlight is its wide field of view. The device arrives with fisheye lenses that provide up to 360º of vision, without having a blind spot. Its price is also noteworthy, promising to be an affordable option for those who want to increase home security without spending too much.

The launch also has a 2MP sensor capable of making recordings in 1080P, as well as a set of infrared lights to keep surveillance even in the dark. There are also accessories included to perform the installation of the equipment on the ceiling, or even on walls. If you choose the second, however, the viewing angle is reduced to 180º.

Being a panoramic camera, the XVV can be configured in multiple modes, between panoramic, wide-angle, panorama decomposition, double and triple split screen, as well as single shift horizontally. Interestingly, there is also audio integration between cameras, allowing people in different rooms to communicate through them.

The novelty also supports H.265, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and 128GB microSD card, being possible to manage it through the MIJIA application, Xiaomi TVs and smart speakers with the XiaoAI wizard. The XVV Smart Panoramic Camera is available in China, through Xiaomi Youpin, costing 169 yuan, or something around 126 reais.

The Chinese had already launched last month another interesting offer for those looking for an affordable surveillance camera. The Mi Smart Camera SE PTZ Version also makes recordings in Full HD, making use of Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology to see in the dark, and can be configured to rotate automatically.

