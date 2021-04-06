After SnyderCut, fans now want a project with the Terminator on HBO Max

Okay that Justice League Zack Snyder was not a “victory for the people” as everyone wants to believe (read the first link below to learn more about this story), but the online mobilization of fans was also essential for WarnerMedia to take an opposite direction to Warner Bros and play the director’s cut. Now, even with the “Snyderverse” with no future in the company, there is a new campaign that calls for a project with the version of Snyder’s Terminator on HBO Max.

Well, for those who are not aware or have forgotten what it is about, the villain Slade Wilson / Exterminator played by Joe Manganiello would have an important participation in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) initially designed by Snyder. He would be in the trilogy of Justice League, could be the main antagonist of Ben Affleck’s extinct Batman solo film and was even planning on a feature film directed by Gareth Edwards.

RT if you want to see Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke again. #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/sWifclrW6a – RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) April 5, 2021

The appearance of the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League piqued the curiosity of the fans, which has been multiplying in demonstrations on Twitter in recent days. The hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax was on the rise, in the Trending Topics of this Monday (5); and even Manganiello himself went so far as to share his followers’ request, in vain hope that WarnerMedia or Warner Bros would actually comply with the requests.

Manganiello himself even talked about the Terminator movie that was left out in March. “When the dust settled, it was not seen as a priority to make a $ 40 million film about a villain’s origin story shown in a backstory,” he explained. The character was even considered for the sequence of Suicide squad, but it didn’t really work.

In addition to appearing as Exterminator on “Snyderverse”, Manganiello often presents RPG gaming sessions on the web and is very well liked by the nerdy community, which, of course, also helped to mobilize more people for the campaign. And you, what do you think? Do the actor and Snyder deserve another chance at DCEU? Leave your opinions in the comments!