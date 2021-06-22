After update, Marvel’s Avengers is displaying player IP on screen

Marvel’s Avengers received a major update this Tuesday (22), with a new event, enemies, improvements and also a serious security breach. After installation, some players are being surprised by the display of information that should be private directly on the game’s screen, including their IP address.

The text, which floats across the screen and cannot be disabled by the settings, also shows the connection date and time. The information appears on every screen in the game, right from the start menu, and poses a risk primarily to content creators, who could end up having their personal information publicly exposed.

From the IP, it is possible to discover the approximate location of the player, if he is not using a VPN for access, in addition to carrying out other attacks that involve denial of service, for example. Attackers can also use the information in other scams, using the sequence to spoof the origin of a malicious campaign as if it came from the user’s address.

Crystal Dynamics, developer of the title, said, through social networks, that it is aware of the problem and continues to investigate the issue. However, both the update and the servers Marvel’s Avengers follow in the air, potentially exposing all players who perform the update, mandatory for anyone who wants to continue playing.

We’re aware of the issue where a floating string of text appears on the screen and are investigating. Thank you for the reports! — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 22, 2021

The recommendation is of caution, especially for content creators, who should avoid live streams of the game while the flaw is active. There is no prediction of correction by the game’s developers, who promised to keep users informed through social networks.