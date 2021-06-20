AI chip combines independent local processing and energy efficiency

Engineers at the Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) in Switzerland have developed a system-on-chip that runs artificial intelligence (AI) operations locally and can run on a small battery or a solar cell, without relying on cloud applications.

Another advantage of this system is that it is completely modular and can be adapted to any type of application that depends on real-time signals and advanced processing for image recognition, such as in devices that work with verification of confidential data.

“Our system basically works the same regardless of the application. We just have to reconfigure the various layers of our convolutional neural network mechanism to adapt all the necessary parameters in each equipment”, says the responsible for the research at CSEM, Stéphane Emery.

Accelerators

The main characteristic of the circuit created by the researchers is that it works through a signal processing architecture that minimizes the amount of energy needed. An ASIC chip with a RISC-V processor and two machine learning accelerators does all the work.

One of the accelerators is used for the detection of general face images, while the other is in charge of data classification. The first consists of a binary decision mechanism, used to carry out simpler and more ordinary tasks. The second works with a neural network engine that can perform more complex tasks, such as recognizing individual faces or detecting specific words.

“When our system is used in facial recognition applications, for example, the first accelerator will answer preliminary questions like: Are there people in the images? And if so, are their faces visible? If used in speech recognition, the accelerator first will determine if there is noise and if that noise corresponds to human voices. But he can’t distinguish specific voices or words, and that’s where the second accelerator comes in,” explains Emery.

adaptable

Splitting tasks into two accelerators to process data dramatically reduces the amount of energy required to power the system. This means that this approach can be applied to a much wider range of mobile devices without significantly compromising battery usage.

When in use, this system can help create an entirely new generation of electronic equipment with processors capable of operating independently for more than a year. These devices may also be used in places where it is difficult to find an outlet or change batteries.

“AI-based technologies often require a lot of power and, in most cases, must be permanently connected to the cloud, raising issues related to data protection and security. Our system solves this problem with independent local processing, being able to work with a simple solar cell”, adds Stéphane Emery.