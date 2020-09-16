AirPods Studio | Images leaked from alleged Apple headphone; check out

Since the beginning of this year the rumor has circulated that Apple would be developing a new phone over-ear with Bluetooth technology, dubbed AirPods Studio. Now, the possible earphones from Apple that would be expanding their list of wearables are beginning to circulate on Twitter.

One of those responsible for the AirPods Studio rumor is Jon Prosser, already known for other leaks and author of the Frontpage Tech channel. At first the phone would have two variations, one being the variant sport (whose images were supposedly leaked on social media and with a cleaner design) and another composed with more noble materials, such as leather.

Leaked images of Apple’s alleged AirpPds Studio (Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ jon_prosser)

However, the phone considered premium of the apple must have a modular design. This means that the user could switch between versions, according to the occasion and his needs. For that, the device must have a magnetic system in the shells and the arch, which allows the customization of its look.

It is possible that the new handset shares common features of AirPods Pro, which must be the case with active noise cancellation and built-in touch controls. In addition, the model must have no connection with the Beats brand.

For now, it is unclear when Apple will launch the product, but it is possible that this will happen later this year.

Source: 9to5mac