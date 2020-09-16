Home Technology Tech news AirPods Studio | Images leaked from alleged Apple headphone; check...
TechnologyTech news

AirPods Studio | Images leaked from alleged Apple headphone; check out

By kenyan

Since the beginning of this year the rumor has circulated that Apple would be developing a new phone over-ear with Bluetooth technology, dubbed AirPods Studio. Now, the possible earphones from Apple that would be expanding their list of wearables are beginning to circulate on Twitter.

One of those responsible for the AirPods Studio rumor is Jon Prosser, already known for other leaks and author of the Frontpage Tech channel. At first the phone would have two variations, one being the variant sport (whose images were supposedly leaked on social media and with a cleaner design) and another composed with more noble materials, such as leather.

Leaked images of Apple’s alleged AirpPds Studio (Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ jon_prosser)

However, the phone considered premium of the apple must have a modular design. This means that the user could switch between versions, according to the occasion and his needs. For that, the device must have a magnetic system in the shells and the arch, which allows the customization of its look.

It is possible that the new handset shares common features of AirPods Pro, which must be the case with active noise cancellation and built-in touch controls. In addition, the model must have no connection with the Beats brand.

For now, it is unclear when Apple will launch the product, but it is possible that this will happen later this year.

Source: 9to5mac

Related news

Tech news

Globoplay and Telecine launch combo with catalog of films within the streaming service

kenyan -
On Wednesday (16), Telecine and Globoplay announced the availability of a new subscription combo, which contains both Grupo Globo's main streaming service and Telecine...
Read more
Tech news

Offer alert: Moto G9 Play from R $ 1,259

kenyan -
The new device replaces the MediaTek Helio P70M processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, and has had a significant increase in its memories, with...
Read more
Tech news

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,540FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

COVID-19 may affect the brain, causing delusions and confusion, according to...

Tech news kenyan -
It is no longer a secret that COVID-19 has a certain impact on the brain, something that has already generated research done in...
Read more

Sony A7C leaks images with 24MP full-frame sensor and compact body;...

Tech news kenyan -
Recognized in the most varied market segments, Sony is one of the leading specialists when it comes to image sensors and cameras. Despite...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke