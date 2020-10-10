Alan Moore hates heroes, but reveals which actor played the best Batman

Although Alan Moore is known for writing some of the best hero stories of all time, Batman: The Deadly Joke and Superman: What Happened to the Man of Steel?, he is a disaffected confession of the superseres who use colored stickers. Watchmen, one of his best known works, is precisely a deconstruction of the myth of the superhero. This week, the author released the trailer for The Show, a film he wrote and acted in, and talked about his contempt for the superheroes of comics – revealed, which actor played his favorite version of Batman outside the comics.

Moore was initially asked by Deadline folks if he has been following the comic-based movies in recent years. “Oh, God, no, I don’t watch any of them. All of these characters were stolen from their original creators. They have a long line of ghosts behind them. In the case of Marvel films, Jack Kirby [artista e escritor de diversos clássicos]. I have no interest in superheroes, they were something that was invented in the late 1930s for children; and are perfect as children’s entertainment. But if you try to make them for the adult world, I think they become kind of grotesque “, he stripped.

The British screenwriter also commented on his experience with this field, like Batman: The Deadly Joke, saying that he distanced himself from this type of story shortly after writing it, due to the way that violence is represented. And he talked about the Joker, a film highly influenced by this publication – which, of course, he did not see, because he does not watch any of the adaptations of the genre. “I was told that the Joker movie would not exist without my story, but three months after I wrote it, I started to reject it because it was very violent,” he said.

And then came the revelation about his favorite Batman. “[Piada Mortal] It was about Batman – for God’s sake, he’s a guy dressed as a bat. More and more I think the best version of Batman is Adam West [a do seriado do final dos anos 1960], which did not take him seriously, ”he said. He also told what was the last comic book adaptation he saw.

Moore likes Batman from West because the sixties show didn’t take itself seriously (Image: Playback / Warner Bros)

Moore reveals what was the last comic adaptation he saw

During the interview, the author spoke when he stopped watching superhero movies – and what was the last adaptation he watched. “I haven’t seen a superhero movie since the first movie Batman from Tim Burton [lançado em 1989]. They ruined cinema and also, to a certain extent, culture. Several years ago, he said that hundreds of thousands of adults lining up to see characters who were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys was a really worrying sign. This seems to indicate some kind of desire to escape the complexities of the modern world and return to a nostalgic childhood. This sounds dangerous, because it makes the population infantilistic ”, he reflected.

After finalizing the script for the last volume of The Extraordinary Leaguein 2018, Moore announced his retirement from comics. Since then, he has only dedicated himself to cinema. “Most people now compare comics to superhero movies. This adds another layer of difficulty for me, ”he said.

Although Moore does not confirm, many people believe that Batman killed the Joker at the end of The Deadly Joke(Image: Playback / DC Comics)

“I’m not so interested in comics anymore, I don’t want to be associated with that anymore. I started this over 40 years ago and finally retired. When I joined this industry, the great attraction was that it was a medium that was common, that had been created to entertain the working class, especially children. The way the industry has changed, with rising prices, has transformed it entirely for a middle class audience. I have nothing against middle class people, but it wasn’t meant to be a hobby for middle-aged people – but for those who don’t have a lot of money, ”he said.

