Almost Top 10! OnePlus 8 Pro undergoes DxOMark audio test and skids on scoring

The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched in April this year with the promise of keeping the legacy of the handset manufacturer with robust specifications capable of challenging major flagship manufacturers. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.7-inch Amoled QHD display and premium construction with Gorilla Glass and aluminum. On rear cameras, he entered the Top 10 of the DxOMark ranking.

In audio, the device has stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, through an algorithm to improve dolby Atmos 3D, with or without headphones, although it does not count on accessories, nor headphone input. This set has been tested by DxOMark, and the result, although it cannot be considered bad, may not be equivalha to a device of its class.

They were 67 points, just nine behind the leading Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, but enough for it to sit outside the Top 10 of the best models tested by analysts, and only two points ahead of its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro keeps in play some features such as lack of high and low quality extension, good dynamics for movies and music and not so good for games and few sound artifacts. The minimum volume, however, is much lower. In recording, OnePlus’s new flagship has reasonably good timbre, but with noticeable distortions at the higher frequency.

In conclusion, DxOMark analysts detail the discrete evolution of The OnePlus 8 Pro compared to its predecessor, especially in playback, but with a noticeable difference in audio recording, which, in fact, does not mean an improvement, since although microphones provide improved average frequencies, the volume is much lower due to distortions.

In short, it seems that OnePlus has focused all its efforts on images, but has brought few evolutions to the sound skills of its flagship.

Excerpt from DxoMark analysis

The OnePlus 8 Pro is still available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.

