Amazon announces redesign of its child-friendly service

After launching a series of devices aimed at children, Amazon announced this week that it is reformulating its services dedicated to small businesses. Thus, FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited are now called Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids Plus.

According to the e-retail giant, the 20 million users of the services are expected to see improvements in the coming weeks. That’s because in addition to the 20,000 books, music and movies offered to children, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet should soon receive a new home screen.

The update should highlight all content offered by the subscription. The idea is to allow children over the age of eight to have a more intuitive experience without compromising the content filters defined by their parents.

In addition to the improvements, children will also be able to use the tablet to transmit voice messages to Alexa devices of the House.

The service content has also been revised and won new titles that can be selected for children aged 6 to 12 at. Amazon should offer videos, games and live-action from characters like Angry Birds, LEGO, Transformers, Barbie and Carmen Sandiego. The little ones will also be able to listen to songs defined by the family on iHeartRadio.

Finally, Amazon points out that Kids remains free for parents, while Kids Plus monthly subscription costs $ 2.99 (~ $ 16) for Prime members and $ 4.99 (~ $ 26) for other audiences. All news should be made official within the next few weeks.

