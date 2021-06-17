Amazon Apps Store Will Charge Small Developers Less

This year, Apple and Google cut their own commissions on the sale of apps, digital products and services from small developers (those who make less than $1 million a year) in their official stores. To join the movement, Amazon has taken a similar measure in the Amazon Appstore and now takes only 20% on user purchases, in addition to giving extra credits on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for companies with reduced profits.

The criteria for reducing the commission will be the same: app developers earning less than $1 million in one year. Credits on the hosting service will be equivalent to 10% of the profit earned in the period, and the benefits apply to both long-time developers and newcomers.

According to Amazon, the platform credits will pave the way for growth and building more applications. “AWS gives developers easy access to a broad catalog of technologies so they can more quickly innovate and build just about anything they can imagine.”

Less time spent on structural issues

The service has more than 200 development tools and infrastructure technology, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. For the giant, the advantages of AWS will allow developers to “spend less time” managing structural aspects and focus on the evolution of their own applications and business growth.

The announced measures are part of the Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program. One of the main focuses of the project is to catalyze small companies by reducing the costs of operating in the cloud. The initiative will take effect in the fourth quarter of the year.

“We believe these investments in the global developer community will drive more innovation in the Amazon Appstore and increase app selection for our consumers,” said App Store Director Palanidaran Chidambaram.

The Small Developer Advantage Program is just one among several other projects the company is studying to collaborate with its developer base. Amazon promises to provide more details on the initiative’s implementation throughout the year.