Amazon buys Wickr, a secure communicator used by the US government

With the transition to the home office, more and more companies feel the need to use secure solutions to carry out communications. Aware of the business opportunities that this brings, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced this Friday (25) the acquisition of Wickr, an encrypted messaging application used by corporations and agencies linked to the US government.

On the official AWS blog, Vice President and Director of Information Security Stephen Schmidt explained that Wickr provides secure communications for both business consumers and public sector partners. He stated that his company has already become the official operator of the communicator and that it will maintain the communication channels and partnerships that were already established before the acquisition.

According to CNBC, the acquisition of the application is another attempt by Amazon to increase the amount of contracts it has with the US government. The organization is currently battling Microsoft for cloud service delivery and wants to stay ahead — AWS has been the preferred choice of thousands of agencies operating across the country.

The company did not reveal how much it invested in the acquisition, something that was also not mentioned in the note issued by Wickr. The company said it is looking forward to collaborating with Amazon Web Services solutions to advance its services and provide a new level of security for its consumers and partners.

The communicator has versions for Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, iOS and Android/Chromebook, and has several business plans that include teams with different sizes and file transfer needs. While the basic option is free, customers who need a complete solution — which involves direct communications with the company’s leadership — pay $25 a month for the services offered.