Amazon Fire TV Stick can run Android TV unofficially

THE Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K reaches the consumer with Fire OS installed, an Android-based system, and without Google apps. This, however, does not prevent the device from Amazon launched in 2018 run Android TV unofficially, entitled to the Google Play Store and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K receives unofficial Android TV

Adaptation by the user of the forum XDA-Developers “Burcbuluku”. After installation, you can either download apps from the Google Play Store and the Amazon app store, or have access to the Android TV interface and Alexa, according to the developer. Google Assistant and Google Voice Search, however, do not work.

To run Android TV on Amazon Fire Stick TV, the procedure requires a keyboard, mouse, an OTG cable, a FAT32-formatted USB stick with the system files and a monitor or television. Then, you need to unlock the bootloader, install the TWRP and perform the migration. The device will run Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) next.

It is worth remembering that the procedure voids the gadget’s warranty and that, at the end of the process, it will be necessary to pair the device’s remote control through the system settings. The developer also stated that he was unable to use the DualShock 4, PlayStation 4 controller, on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

With information: Gizmochina and XDA-Developers (1 and two)

THE Tecnoblog is not responsible for any problems that may arise if the procedure is performed.