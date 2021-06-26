Amazon launches global bug bounty competition to improve its codes

Amazon announced this Friday (25th) the AWS BugBust, a global competition for bug bounty which will give away prizes, trips and invitations to events for the biggest and most active experts on the platform. The idea of ​​the tournament is to improve code quality and performance, as well as reduce bugs, as developers work together on challenges to foster the software industry focused on cloud computing.

Called by the company as the biggest tournament of its kind in the world, the AWS BugBust guarantees points every time an expert resolves a bug, according to the complexity of the bug found. The balance goes to a global ranking, whereby programmers receive Amazon awards and certificates after reaching certain thresholds, while the top 10 will receive invitations to attend an annual Amazon conference focused on industry professionals.

The competition runs until September 30, when the top 10 will be closed, and uses tools from the giant itself, with artificial intelligence, for example, being applied in the search for bugs and security flaws in applications. This is what Amazon calls CodeGuru, a set of applications focused on analysis and approval, which will be the main part of AWS BugBust.

According to Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of machine learning from the cloud suite to Amazon Web Services, this is a new approach to bug-hunting programs, quite common among large companies and available even on Amazon itself. More than rewarding experts, the idea is to reduce the costs involved in development, with the company calculating that the automated analysis work will generate savings of $100 million this year alone.

According to him, this greater agility is due to the fact that, instead of hunting bugs manually and according to their own knowledge, CodeGuru is able to deliver a pre-prepared list to experts. That way, they can spend their own time and knowledge on solving problems, considered by Amazon to be the most important part of all this work.

The company also sees the competition as an interesting way to publicize the tool, which is available to all users of AWS’s US East servers. CodeGuru is free to use for 30 days, a trial period whereby all developers and system administrators can test the technology before joining their subscription plans.