Amazon patents method to find streaming pirates

THE Amazon intends to make life difficult for those who pirate streaming services. Recently, the company patented a method for adding user identification information to content watched by the user – visibly or not. In this way, the company can more easily detect where its films, series and TV shows were leaked from.

Amazon Prime Video (Image: Glenn Carstens Peters / Unsplash)

The technique, patented as “coding of identifiers in personalized manifest data” must implement a kind of watermark with a unique ID for each subscriber.

User identification may be inconspicuous

When playing content, the technology must generate personalized manifest data (that is, a file with essential information about the content) based on the identifier of the subscriber in question – information that will be read by the player and decoded by the media server.

If the subscriber records the video with a camera, for example, the content will still have a pattern of identifying information in at least some of its fragments, which refer to the original subscriber.

Amazon patent shows anti-piracy technique (Image: Reproduction)

Amazon patent shows anti-piracy technique (Image: Reproduction)

The patent makes it clear that the code may be visible to the user or may be imperceptible, which tends to make removal difficult. “Not only does it make it harder for content hijackers to detect, change, remove or defeat the overlay, but it also ensures that the quality of video content marked with a version identifier is not significantly degraded,” explains Amazon.

By adding the identifier to the manifest file, Amazon’s solution aims to make it easier to apply the technique individually. In addition, in addition to the subscriber’s name, the method would also allow geographically tracking pirates that replicate the signal from live broadcasts, such as the Super Bowl.

Amazon has not made it clear whether the technology is already in use on its streaming platform. Therefore, it remains to wait for developments to see if the practice will be effective in curbing piracy (and if other companies or institutions intend to adopt it).

With information: Torrent Freak

