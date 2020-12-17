Amazon Prime Gaming offers free Fall Guys skin and three crowns

Amazon Prime Gaming users and subscribers can now redeem special prizes for Fall Guys, on PC and PS4. There are three crowns, which are usually obtained only with victories, and a special skin and different from those offered by the game.

The skin Winter Warmer can be redeemed through the Amazon Prime Gaming page, with the Amazon Prime account logged in normally. It is necessary to make the connection between Fall Guys and your account, but the page explains the whole process.

The three crowns should be a great attraction for those who want to buy more rare skins in the online store Fall Guys. Crowns are extremely coveted within the game, as it is only possible to win them by winning complete matches – that is, all rounds. Not even real money is able to buy them.

To redeem the two Prime Gaming gifts you need to access this official link and follow the instructions.

More benefits

Prime is also able to download other free content and games this month from Amazon Prime Gaming.

The games Yooka-Laylee and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, for example, are some of those available, for PC. Overcooked arrives for free on the platform on December 24, promoting multiplayer games.

Recalling that those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are entitled to the benefit, including Twitch Prime. If you want to subscribe, you can start with this link.

