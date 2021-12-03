Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (12/02/2021)

The last month of the year is already with us, and Amazon Prime Video has prepared several releases for you to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the coming days. This week, the list of news brings some titles promised by the Amazon platform, among movies and series of comedy, action, humor, suspense and horror.

Among the big highlights of the week are some drama movies, such as the maid, obscure cities and Yesterday Wonder I Was; of dramatic comedy, like the feature How to Break a Heart; and of suspense, like The Psychologist.

The action movie also arrived on the streaming service bloodshot, with Vin Diesel, who tells the scary story of Angelo Mortalli. It all starts when he enters a witness protection program, only to discover that he has become the subject of an experiment and acquires superpowers.

The week also brings a gift for fans of the saga Divergent, which arrives at Prime Video with Divergent, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Convergent. The franchise takes place in a very distant future, when humanity was practically extinct. Survivors must face a rigid and dangerous faction system in which people are chosen based on the vocation coming from each family. the movies of Divergent they are all based on books of the same name, written by Veronica Roth.

Another new feature of Amazon streaming is the movie the orphans, a horror set in a mysterious mansion where two brothers live who were orphaned after losing their parents in an accident. As they are alone, a nanny is hired to take care of the children, but they discover that there are other residents in the house who, in fact, are not alive. The feature features actor Finn Wolfhard, better known for Stranger Things.

The movie also hit Amazon Prime Video this week. Jumanji – Next Phase, one of the most current versions of the feature film that was successful in the 1990s, which tells the story of a board game capable of bringing its elements to life. In this 2019 film, the quartet are back in Jumanji to rescue one of their partners, but they discover that nothing will go as planned and they will have to face unknown and unexplored places, between deserts and snow mountains.

These are just a few highlights from this week’s Prime Video premieres, but you can check out the full list below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

