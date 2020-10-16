Amazon Prime Video: top 10 horror series to prepare for Halloween

Another weekend is coming and as October is a special month, we have already presented our selection with the best films for children’s day and now our themes will change a little for the next big date that is the theme of many films and Prime Video series: Halloween. Check out our special series selection this week!

Now talking about some of the news from Amazon, this week we had Prime Day, two days of many offers and discounts on various products. If you missed the opportunity, check out the best electronics deals here.

Now without further ado check out our selection that promises to make you shiver with the best horror series from Amazon.

American Horror Story

Horror-drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy (creator of Glee) and Brad Flchuk (Nip / Tuck). Described as anological, each season tells an independent story, following a set of different characters and environments and a plot with its own “beginning, middle and end”.

Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2012

IMDb Rating 8.0 – To watch

NOS4A2

Based on the eponymous book by Joe Hill, NOS4A2 features the story of Vic McQueen, a young girl who discovers her natural abilities in finding lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

IMDb Rating 8.0 – To watch

Tell Me a Story

TELL ME A STORY is based on the most popular fairy tales in the world, reimagining them in a dark psychological thriller. Located in New York today, the first season of this drama series intertwines the stories of the “Three Little Pigs”, “Little Red Riding Hood” and “João and Maria” in an epic and subversive plot of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

IMDb Rating 7.2 – To watch

The Purge

Once a year, any crime, including murder, is legal in the United States for a period of 12 hours.

Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2018

IMDb Rating 6.4 – To watch

Dexter

The series presents the life of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst of blood patterns with a double life.[2] While investigating murders in the homicide division, Dexter hunted and killed murderers and criminals who escaped the justice system.

Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2006

IMDb Rating 6.4 – To watch

The Exorcist

A modern reinvention inspired by the original 1971 book by William Peter Blatty, THE EXORCIST is an electrifying psychological thriller series.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2016

IMDb Rating 8.1 – To watch

X file

Two agents with very different backgrounds join forces to solve cases that the FBI placed in the X-Files. Both are determined to discover the hidden truths – one looking for supernatural answers, the other for more earthly and scientific explanations. Together, they will make discoveries that none of them would have ever imagined.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 1994

IMDb Rating 8.6 – To watch

Lore

From The Walking Dead executive producer and The X-Files executive producer, this anthological series brings Aaron Mahnke’s podcast “Lore” to life and shows the real events that created our worst nightmares. Mixing dramatization, animation, archives and narration, Beliefs – horror stories reveals how legends of terror – like vampires, werewolves and body invaders – are based on reality.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2017

IMDb Rating 6.7 – To watch

Fear the Walking Dead

“Fear the Walking Dead” takes us to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse: a time when the world was changing rapidly due to causes still unknown; before anyone could understand exactly what was happening. A time when existence, like everyone else they had known it, transformed and altered in a way never before imagined.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2015

IMDb Rating 6.9 – To watch

Supernatural

In the tradition of drama of character intertwined with the supernatural a new type of exciting journey takes viewers on a journey into the dark world of the unexplainable in “Supernatural”.

Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2020

IMDb Rating 8.4 – To watch

If you want to really shiver with this selection, just have a Amazon Prime subscription, where you can have all this and more for just R $ 9.90 per month. In addition to Prime Video you can also enjoy Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming at once, in a single subscription. Find out more by clicking here.

