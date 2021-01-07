Amazon tests Kindle Challenge in the US with discounted ebooks

Amazon has started testing with some users in the United States a program to encourage users to read more. With the so-called Kindle Challenge, the company will offer a credit of $ 5 in the purchase of ebooks on its website for those who reach some reading goals.

To receive the amount, you must get at least 4 of the 11 Kindle Challenge stamps by January 31. Badges are offered after reaching goals, such as reading for 7, 15 and 30 days in January, following an author, buying an ebook on Amazon, storing a Kindle Unlimited book in your library, or setting a reading goal on Kindle.

Users will also get stamps if they start reading a book that is part of a series and if they read something on January 19, which, according to Amazon, is the day when most people abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Goals can be achieved with activity on the e-reader and the Kindle app, in addition to the Kindle Cloud Reader web version.

For now, the Kindle Challenge is available to a limited group of users. Those who meet the minimum of four goals will receive a credit of $ 5 on February 15th. The amount will be used automatically on the first purchase of an ebook on Amazon.

Amazon has yet to say whether it intends to take the Kindle Challenge to other countries. To Good e-Reader, the company said it currently has nothing to share about the process and explained that it is inviting some users via email.