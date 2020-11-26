Amazon Web Services technical issue brings down many US sites

The cloud service provided by AWS is one of the most widely used in the world. An incident on its Kinesis service has paralyzed an impressive number of web players in the United States.

The websites of the New York subway, Amazon Ring, Flickr, iRobot, The Washington Post, New-York Daily News, Adobe, Autodesk and even Roku were affected for very long hours yesterday in the United States, according to CNBC and The Verge. The fault is a technical problem encountered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud service.

We’re currently experiencing increased error rates for Kinesis Data Streams within our US-EAST-1 Region, affecting other services within the region. Please watch our Service Health Dashboard for details: https://t.co/QLlsejEe3z. We are actively working to resolve the issue. – AWS Support (@AWSSupport) November 25, 2020

Kinesis service failure

The incident would only have concerned the East Coast of the country and the Kinesis service which processes large flows of data and video. Amazon said only one of its 23 regions around the world had been affected.

AWS is one of the most widely used cloud services in the world, and its ubiquity is evident in this incident. The problem is now resolved. But many observers have expressed irony about the impact on the entire web of a single cloud player.

Maybe running half the internet off the same cloud service wasn’t such a great idea after all 😬 https://t.co/dGP2cTWE4C – DHH (@dhh) November 25, 2020

The problem is now resolved. Very big players like Apple, Slack and Netfix were not affected, however.

Source: CNBC, The Verge