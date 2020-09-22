Home Technology Tech news AMD announces Ryzen 3000C and Athlon 3000C processor lines for Chromebooks
TechnologyTech news

AMD announces Ryzen 3000C and Athlon 3000C processor lines for Chromebooks

By kenyan

AMD has slowly conquered the market, surpassing Intel’s sales this year. In addition to the computer market, the current company on consoles and will become part of cell phones very soon, with the partnership made with Samsung. Now, the manufacturer takes another step towards leadership in the Chromebook market, with the launch of the new Ryzen 3000C and Athlon 3000C lines.

Unlike the A4 and A6 brothers announced at CES 2019, the new processors promise to offer high performance in both raw and graphics processing using the Zen and Zen + architectures, the Ryzen 1000 and 2000 desktop lines, and integrated Radeon GPUs with up to 10 cores.


With the announcement, the AMD A series will focus on entry-level Chromebooks, while the Athlon 3000C line is focused on intermediate devices, and the Ryzen 3000C line will be offered on premium devices.

The most basic models are Athlon Silver 3050C, Athlon Gold 3150C and Ryzen 3 3250C, based on 1st generation Zen architecture and developed in 14nm lithography. The three arrive with 2 cores and 4 threads and 5MB of cache, the main differences being the clocks, which range from 2.3GHz to 2.6GHz base and 3.2GHz to 3.5GHz boost, in addition to the GPU, with 3 cores on the two most powerful chips and only 2 on the most basic.

The more robust Ryzen 5 3500C and Ryzen 7 3700C offer the best among launches, being equipped with 4 cores and 8 threads, Zen + architecture and 12nm lithography. The frequencies here are also higher, ranging from 2.1GHz base and 3.7GHz boost on Ryzen 5 to 2.3GHz base and 4.0GHz boost on Ryzen 7. Both have 6MB of cache, and 8-core GPUs at 1.2GHz in the most modest model and 10 cores at 1.4GHz in the premium model.


Despite the differences, all chips will operate with 15W of TDP, in addition to bringing built-in features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of performance gains, AMD released only information about the Ryzen 3000C line, ensuring that the new CPUs are up to 178% faster in web browsing and 153% faster in productivity tasks when compared to A series processors.

The new Ryzen 3000C and Athlon 3000C family are expected to hit the market later this year, equipping Chromebook models from manufacturers such as HP, ASUS and Lenovo. Interestingly, the announcement comes on the same day that Intel announced the arrival of its 11th generation Tiger Lake to devices running Chrome OS, with the first models hitting the market in the first half of 2021.

Related news

Tech news

To download: check out 31 incredible images of space captured by the Hubble telescope

kenyan -
Launched by NASA aboard the Discovery spacecraft in April 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope is responsible for observing the vastness of space and occasionally...
Read more
Tech news

Startup Iceye invests in satellites that photograph the Earth much more clearly

kenyan -
Finnish startup Iceye already has three orbiting satellites that make high-quality images of the Earth's surface. Thus, on Tuesday (22), the company...
Read more
Tech news

Business in Russia: Huawei to open 50 new stores in the world’s largest country in 2021

kenyan -
Huawei wants to expand its operations worldwide more and more and the latest news is that it intends to open another 50 own stores...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Agreement to make Coronavac vaccine available in SUS may happen on...

Tech news kenyan -
With the pandemic increasingly worrying, a light at the end of the tunnel has been the development of vaccine candidates who can help...
Read more

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

Tech news kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more

Spotify attacks Apple One launch and could lead antitrust case

Tech news kenyan -
During yesterday's event (15), Apple introduced the long-awaited "Apple One" service to the world. The novelty brings together all the subscriptions offered by...
Read more

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic to make new test flight in October

Tech news kenyan -
Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company, has already carried out some tests with the SpaceShipTwo vehicle in 2018 and 2019. Now, according to...
Read more

Watch Dogs: Legion has PC requirements revealed by Ubisoft

Tech news kenyan -
Launching on October 29, the game Watch Dogs: Legion had officially revealed by Ubisoft what settings will be required to run the new title...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke