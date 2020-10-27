AMD buys rival Xilinx for $ 35 billion

Business to strengthen AMD’s presence in high-performance computing; Xilinx specializes in FPGA chips

The semiconductor market is very busy this year. Weeks after Nvidia announced the acquisition of ARM, OMG went shopping and became owner of the then rival Xilinx. The business, valued at $ 35 billion, it was confirmed this Tuesday (27).

Xilinx is a little known name among end consumers, but the company has a large presence in a very relevant segment for industrial, scientific and even commercial applications: FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) chips.

FPGA units can have their circuits programmed (or reprogrammed) to perform very specific tasks. In a simplified way, we can understand chips of the type as units that are programmed after manufacture, not during.

With the purchase of Xilinx, AMD hopes to increase its presence in the high-performance computing market. In this sense, Xilinx’s technology should expand the company’s participation in areas such as industrial automation, military technology, telecommunications and data centers.

This is because, in addition to FPGA units, Xilinx specializes in providing chips or modules for specific applications and embedded systems, for example.

Based on that, it is not surprising that AMD is willing to shell out such a large amount for the business. The $ 35 billion will be paid in shares. The transaction was approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is now awaiting approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities.

The purchase is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. AMD expects that, within 18 months of completion, it will save approximately $ 300 million in operational efficiency thanks to infrastructure sharing between two companies.

The deal is expected to further arm AMD against its biggest competitor: in late 2015, Intel acquired Altera, Xilinx’s main rival, for $ 16.7 billion.