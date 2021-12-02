AMD May Release New Ryzen 4000 to Fight 12th Gen Core i3

Information released by leaker Enthusiastic Citizen suggest that AMD may re-release older modified APUs from the Ryzen 4000G family. Code-named “Renoir-X”, the processors are intended to counter Intel’s advances in the entry-level segment, specifically the long-awaited 12th-generation Core i3 Alder Lake, which promises to shake the category with high cost-effectiveness and efficiency accordingly. with leaks.

AMD may release new Ryzen 4000 to fight Core i3

Posting on the forum chipell, Enthusiastic Citizen indicates that AMD may bring back the Ryzen 4000G chips, exclusive to desktop manufacturers, by releasing them without the integrated GPUs to the public under the Ryzen 4000 family and codenamed “Renoir-X”. The information is reinforced by a certification from the USB-IF, the international body that regulates USB ports, which was leaked in July.

The document cited the Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 chips, in addition to the still unpublished Athlon 4100GE, also supporting the report on the absence of a high-end model from the Ryzen 7 series. Enthusiastic Citizen suggests that the specs of the new processors would be identical to the Ryzen 4000G APUs, with the exception of the removal of the iGPUs.

As such, the Ryzen 5 4500 is likely to be a mirror of the Ryzen 5 4600G, with 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture, clocks up to 4.2GHz and 11MB of cache. The Ryzen 3 4100 can be identical to the Ryzen 3 4300G, with 4 cores and 8 Zen 2 threads, clocks up to 4.0 GHz and 6 MB of cache.

Apparently, the launch of the Renoir-X family is aimed at countering Intel’s advances in the entry-level segment, specifically with the long-awaited Core i3 12100. The component also featured rumors this week, showing more power than the current Ryzen 3 3300X AMD’s entry-level offering, but consuming less power and generating less heat for the same price.

New details on Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake chips

Enthusiastic Citizen It also reinforced some information about the Vermeer-X families, expected to debut the stacked cache 3D V-Cache technology in AMD’s purported Ryzen 6000 and Raphael, as well as Intel’s 13th-generation Sapphire Rapids for workstations and Raptor Lake lines. Starting with the red team, the leaker points out that the Ryzen 6000 chips should be introduced as early as January, during CES 2022.

The Raphael CPUs, expected to be released under the Ryzen 7000 name, would go into late 2022, between the end of Q2 and the start of Q3. In addition to the first socket change since the Ryzen 1000, the components will feature the 5nm Zen 4 microarchitecture, and will be accompanied by the X670 and B650 cards, with PCI-E 5.0 bus support and, interestingly, exclusive compatibility with DDR5 RAM, more expensive.

Going to the blue team, the information supports rumors that the Xeon Sapphire Rapids chips, until then exclusive to servers, may gain variants for high-performance desktops (HEDT), targeting enthusiasts and professionals, and aiming to attack the AMD Threadripper line. These CPUs would feature the unprecedented W790 chipset, replacing the X399, LGA4677 socket and support for DDR5 memories and PCI-E 5.0 bus.

Finally, the 13th generation Raptor Lake would retain many of the features of the 12th generation Alder Lake, including support for DDR4 memories and the LGA1700 socket, but still offer good advancements in multiple areas. That’s because, along with caching optimizations, Intel would unleash the full potential of Golden Cove cores, calling them Redwood Cove. Raptor Lake chips are expected in mid-third quarter of 2022, possibly in October.