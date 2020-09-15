Home Technology Tech news AMD Radeon RX 6000: new GPU visuals released on Twitter and Fortnite
AMD Radeon RX 6000: new GPU visuals released on Twitter and Fortnite

By kenyan

After confirming its upcoming events for October, AMD has just unexpectedly released the design of its new Radeon RX 6000 cards on its official Twitter account. The manufacturer also continued with its partnership with Epic Games and released a complete 3D model to be inspected by players in Fortnite.

The model in question appears to be the long-awaited Big Navi, which had its test variant leaked last week, and employs a look quite different from that seen in the latest generations of Radeon plates. In the RX 6000 series, we now have three fans, a large cooling structure with a side similar to that seen in the RTX 2000 line from rival Nvidia, as well as two 8-pin connectors for power.

Another big news, which may have gone unnoticed by some, is the confirmation of the new logo of the Radeon line. Leaked during the PC Gaming Show in June, the brand’s new visual identity follows a design very close to that seen in the manufacturer’s Ryzen line of CPUs. In addition, the “R” logo also decorates each of the board’s fans.

So far, little is known about the new GPUs, but some information has already been leaked, and even released by AMD. The Radeon RX 6000 family will be equipped with the new RDNA 2 architecture, also used in new generation consoles, and promises to offer a respectable 50% performance jump when compared to the first RDNA generation, present in the RX 5700XT. Another great novelty is the implementation of Ray Tracing via hardware, something that was only available until now in competing solutions.


The AMD Radeon RX 6000 line will be officially announced on October 28, days before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hits the market. The launch also comes shortly after sales of the GeForce RTX 3070 begin, with whom the red team’s new GPUs should compete on equal terms.

