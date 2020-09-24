AMD Ryzen “Rembrandt” leaks with Zen 3 cores at 6nm, GPU RDNA 2 and DDR5 RAM at 5200MHz

After we had the first Ryzen 7 5700U benchmark result leaked, new information about AMD’s APU line for 2022 has just been released, courtesy of leakers MebiuW and Patrick Schur. Code-named Rembrandt, and possibly called Ryzen 6000G and 6000U, the line of processors dedicated to laptops and desktops should hit the market with robust specifications and finally adopt the RDNA 2 architecture in their GPUs.

The AMD Ryzen Rembrandt family will be the successor to the Cezanne line, expected to debut during the manufacturer’s event scheduled for October, and should maintain the Zen 3 architecture, but this time using the TSMC 6nm process. With that, it is expected that these chips will bring significant performance gains, thanks to expectations that the new lithography will bring a 20% increase in the density of transistors and greater energy efficiency.

Even so, the main highlights of the Rembrandt chips will undoubtedly be their Navi 2 GPUs, developed with the RDNA 2 architecture. Ready to debut in the new generation consoles and in the Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs, the RDNA 2 should bring significant increases in relation to to the Cezanne family, as these chips will still be equipped with Vega cores for graphics processing.

Finally, the Rembrandt family will also arrive with support for DDR5 memories at 5200MHz, and LPDDR5 at 6400MHz in notebooks, as well as PCI-E 4.0 and two USB 4 ports, whose specifications come from Thunderbolt 3, presenting transfer speeds of 40 Gbps .

Update: Rembrandt with DDR5-5200 support, 20x PCIe 4.0 lanes and two USB4 (40 Gbps) ports. – Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) September 22, 2020

AMD Ryzen Rembrandt processors are expected to hit the market in early 2022, further strengthening AMD’s presence in the CPU market, which already sees the company handily surpass its rival Intel in number of sales at retailers around the world.