AMD suddenly ends support for Windows 7 and HD 7000, RX 200 and 300 cards

After months of high anticipation, AMD this week released FidelityFX Super Resolution, image upscaling technology that competes with Nvidia’s DLSS, even though there are significant differences in the functionality and availability of both. The news came to Radeon RX 500, RX 5000 and RX 6000 video cards through an update of the company’s drivers, being compatible with seven titles at the moment.

The update also brought a not-so-pleasant surprise — with the new software release, AMD has officially ended support for three older GPU families, in the desktop and notebook versions, as well as Windows 7. The change comes shortly after similar measure of the rival of the green team, but in a less gentle way to the users.

AMD ends support for Radeon HD 7000, RX 200 and RX 300

The announcement was made through AMD’s official update tracking page, and covers most boards based on the GCN microarchitecture, predecessor of RDNA 1, including notebook models and integrated graphics chips. It also removed support for Windows 7 — which had already ceased to be supported by Microsoft in January of last year.

According to the company, the measure aims to redirect development resources to more modern boards, such as models from the RX 5000 and RX 6000 families, or even the more popular RX 400 and RX 500. Legacy in the table above.

sudden change was an unpleasant surprise

It’s common for companies to fail to update older hardware, but as sites note WCCFTech and TechSpot, the process performed by AMD was very abrupt. Owners of cards that entered Legacy status were not given advance notice to prepare, which is all the more delicate given the scarcity of components and the astronomical prices that video cards are hitting.

As discussed earlier, Nvidia also no longer supports Windows 7 and a significant number of boards based on the Kepler microarchitecture from the GT 600 and GT 700 families. Fortunately, the manufacturer announced the change in advance, and will release one more update before it actually does. terminate support.