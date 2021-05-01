American Horror Story actor to play Guy Gardner in Green Lantern series

Okay, Green Lantern adaptation Hal Jordan with Ryan Reynolds wasn’t that kind of thing, but Geoff Johns, who revitalized the Emerald Gladiators mythology in the comics and was involved in the failed movie, has a chance to redeem himself in the troop series. currently in development by HBO Max. And the attraction already has the actor to live the explosive, talkative and fun Guy Gardner: according to The Hollywood Reporter, Finn Wittrock, from American Horror Story and Ratched, was chosen for the role.

One of the most interesting things that Johns did during his long stint in the Green Lantern comics was to differentiate how well each member uses the energy ring and willpower. And with the troop assembled in the series, he has a chance to show it on the small screens. Gardner is known for being impulsive and using his powers with great impact, instinctively, with brute force.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guy Gardner of Wittrock is described as “crude and virile, as depicted in the comics; a personification of the 1980s hyper patriotism. And yet, Guy is, in some way, sympathetic.” This characterization is very faithful to the hero’s personality in magazines. And the choice would have been “surgical”, as executive producer Greg Berlanti would have negotiated enough to convince Ryan Murphy, who runs the series Ratched, to “yield” Wittrock. The actor is one of the protagonists of the second season, but managed to program the calendar in order to live the emerald hero.

Production on the series would have started on April 12, but has no release date yet.