Among Us: players will become ‘guardian angels’ after death

InnerSloth, developer behind the phenomenon Among Us, stated that he intends to make the game more fun for the first person who dies. The company’s idea is to allow players who die to help players who are still alive in the match.

The revelation was given by InnerSloth programmer Forest Willard, during an interview on the Weekly Gaming Show last Thursday (8) on the Twitch platform. “Balancing the game like that is the hardest part, but we are thinking a lot about turning the ghosts – players who die or are thrown out of the ship unfairly – into guardian angels,” he said.

Currently, players who die or are unfairly eliminated from the game are no longer able to interact with others until the end of the round, but are still able to complete some tasks. The development team is aware that this does not appeal to many users, so they are trying to find a solution.

As “guardian angels” indicates, it is possible to imagine that the players killed in the matches could help other members to find out who the traitor would be, for example. But how would that be done without revealing the killer’s identity? Unfortunately, the team did not reveal any further details about this, but we will be on the lookout for any news.

Among Us is a game for PC and smatphones released in 2018, but only now has it started to gain the attention of players and streamers. So far, the game is the most popular on Android and iOS in 2020, with a total of 85 million downloads on both platforms – in September this year alone, there were 41.9 million installations, according to market consultancy data. Sensor Tower.

