Anatel approves use of Wi-Fi at 6GHz and 7GHz

The National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, approved last week the use of Wi-Fi in the frequency bands of 5.9 and 7.1 GHz. This is an important measure to ensure the adequacy of Brazil to the new standards of wireless internet.

Currently, Wi-Fi devices can operate in the country at frequencies of 2.4 and 5 GHz. The smaller the range, the greater the signal range, but the worse the performance. With Anatel’s decision, routers will be able to access networks that are less susceptible to congestion and capable of processing a larger volume of data during connections in the future.

This depends, however, on the integration of 6 GHz Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 technology. It is worth remembering that the two terms describe different things. Wi-Fi 6 is the evolution of technology, which promises more speed and support for more devices simultaneously. The 6 GHz Wi-Fi is the new frequency approved by Anatel.

