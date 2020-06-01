Home Technology news Android 11: See what should happen now that the launch of the...
Android 11: See what should happen now that the launch of the first beta has been postponed

As you can see, the teaser with the old date is still online, but at the top of the official system page there is a new message warning that the launch has been delayed indefinitely:

We’re happy to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We’re postponing the June 3rd event and the beta. We’ll be back with more information about Android 11 soon.

On June 3, in addition to the Android 11 beta, the new SDK and NDK were expected to be announced. The second beta version was supposed to be released in July, but should also be delayed, by the course of the facts. It should include more stable news that would be presented in an improved way in August, with the third beta of the system and soon after the final version.

Now that you know of all the dates regarding the release it is important to mention that, David Burke, who is vice president and should present the operating system, wrote a note on the system’s official blog saying it is delaying the release of public beta tests by a month. According to him, the release of the final version should still take place “later in the 3rd quarter.”

The launch will take place with the participation of Stephanie Cuthbertson, who is senior director of Android product management and will have a live q&A session to learn more about the system. To watch the Android 11 Beta Launch Show, go to the developer page on the date that must still be marked by Google.

  • Android 11 Beta Launch Show – Access
