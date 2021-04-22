Android 12 gets new preview with rounded corners and several other new features

Android 12 reached Developer Preview 3, possibly the latest update focused exclusively on developers before the arrival of Android Beta. The package includes major new features for the system that were anticipated by leaks, but more “full-bodied” to reach a larger audience in the next distributions.

Following the update cycle, DP 3 confirmed several previously leaked features. Among APIs and new features, there are several fine adjustments focused on general use – such as windows with rounded corners, animations, notifications and other less relevant resources for developers -, which were already anticipated due to the imminence of the beginning of the beta.

Sound control bars, permissions, screenshots and new emojis are also present in this new package. For developers, the APIs introduced include more interaction options. On the vibration engine side, for example, the programming interface brought functions focused on games and productivity.

Android 12 Beta is coming

According to the 9to5Google website, Google’s next phase of early access is expected to receive eight versions until the launch of the system – scheduled for mid-September, as is Google’s custom. The period will still be focused on supporting developers, who are concentrating efforts on adapting applications for Android 12, but with less of an “experimental” face and close to the final version.

Unfortunately, there are no dates for Android 12 Beta, but it could debut between May 18th and 20th, during Google I / O.

The package has been distributed since last Wednesday (21) and arrives gradually, as well as other Android DPs. If you are a developer and have a Pixel in hand, it’s worth checking out what’s new and how the latest APIs can make your job easier.