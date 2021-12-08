Android 12L Beta gets first public release for select devices

Google has just released the first beta of Android 12L, the version of Sistema do Robozinho adapted for tablets and folding devices. In this first test build, the focus is on introducing the OS to developers and scholars, as many features advertised for it are not yet available or at the sweetest point of polish.

This test version comes a week after the first Android 12L developer preview was released — apparently, the pace of development is accelerating. This edition of the operating system, while experimental, is more advanced than the Developer Preview, but it’s still a long way from achieving the quality needed to reach the general public.

Android 12L is a direct offshoot of traditional Android 12, designed exclusively for devices with larger screens — the modern folding cell phones and tablets with Google’s system. The OS is loaded with a number of device-specific improvements, such as: gestures for opening apps in split-screen; Chrome OS style “Taskbar”; and new Notification Center and Quick Settings.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Limited availability

For the first batch of tests, Google maintains the developer preview strategy: testers will be able to try the beta from emulators, by Pixel line smartphones (Pixel 3a model or newer) or by the Lenovo Tab P12 (the update will be released posteriorly). In the case of Google’s cell phones, the compilation doesn’t bring such obvious news, as they are “normal” sized devices.

The download to try the system on the computer via emulator can be done from the Google support site. It runs on Android Studio Chipmunk, a preview of the giant’s development IDE. On the same page, you can find files to try out the system on the Pixel line.

According to 9to5Google, this will be the first of three beta-quality updates for Android 12L. Android Beta Program members must receive the update over the air, so there is no need to do anything to receive the update if you are already an experimenter. The system is expected to be launched after February.